NIGERIA DAILY: Why Radio Stations in Northern Nigeria Are Struggling to Survive

Download Here:

Radio remains Nigeria’s most accessible medium, especially in rural areas, but many stations in Northern Nigeria are struggling to stay on air due to financial challenges.

Rising operational costs and dwindling revenue have forced some stations to broadcast only when they secure advertisements, pushing them toward extinction.

NIGERIA DAILY: APC’s Feathers Not Ruffled By Opposition Realignment’

SPONSOR AD

THE BEARING: How Hausa Wedding Traditions Became ‘Adulterated’

On this World Radio Day, we explore why this is happening and what can be done to save these stations.