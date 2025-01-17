✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Prices Of Ginger Are Soaring In Nigerian Markets

Ginger,Why ginger is expensive,Ginger growers,Cost of living,Farmers
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

More Podcasts

Download Here:

Ginger, an important ingredient for culinary delights has now become a luxury item in Nigerian markets.

Once affordable for as little as ₦20 to ₦200, a single piece of ginger now costs between ₦500 and ₦1,000, depending on where you are buying it.

SPONSOR AD

What’s behind this sudden hike?

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Certain Places Are Avoided By Residents Of Abuja

THE BEARING: Why Some Parents Give Their Children “Meaningless” names.

Join us in this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories