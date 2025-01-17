NIGERIA DAILY: Why Prices Of Ginger Are Soaring In Nigerian Markets

More Podcasts
Ginger, an important ingredient for culinary delights has now become a luxury item in Nigerian markets.
Once affordable for as little as ₦20 to ₦200, a single piece of ginger now costs between ₦500 and ₦1,000, depending on where you are buying it.
What’s behind this sudden hike?
