NIGERIA DAILY: Why Politicians Appoint Countless Aides

Download Here: Nigeria, with its complex political structure, has a long history of appointing aides to assist elected politicians in executing their duties. From local…

    By Daniel Oluwole

Download Here:

Nigeria, with its complex political structure, has a long history of appointing aides to assist elected politicians in executing their duties.

From local government chairmen to legislators, from state governors to the president, each has a retinue of aides.

However, critics argue that these roles often overlap, are filled based on political patronage, and consume a significant portion of government budgets without delivering proportional benefits to the populace.

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out why these aides are appointed.

