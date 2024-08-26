NIGERIA DAILY: Why Politicians Appoint Countless Aides

Download Here: Nigeria, with its complex political structure, has a long history of appointing aides to assist elected politicians in executing their duties. From local…

Download Here:

Nigeria, with its complex political structure, has a long history of appointing aides to assist elected politicians in executing their duties.

From local government chairmen to legislators, from state governors to the president, each has a retinue of aides.

THE BEARING: Dating; Old School Vs New Rules

However, critics argue that these roles often overlap, are filled based on political patronage, and consume a significant portion of government budgets without delivering proportional benefits to the populace.

NIGERIA DAILY: Can Nigerians Ever Defeat Corruption?

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out why these aides are appointed.