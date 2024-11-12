✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Why Nigeria’s Security Agencies Fail To Protect The National Grid

    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

In Nigeria, the consistent vandalism of electricity transmission infrastructure is putting immense strain on an already fragile power grid.

This year alone, numerous incidents of sabotage have disrupted the power supply, leading to blackouts that affected homes, businesses, and essential services.

Why have the security agencies failed to stop this vandalism?

Join us in this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.

