NIGERIA DAILY: Why Nigeria’s Security Agencies Fail To Protect The National Grid

Download Here:

In Nigeria, the consistent vandalism of electricity transmission infrastructure is putting immense strain on an already fragile power grid.



This year alone, numerous incidents of sabotage have disrupted the power supply, leading to blackouts that affected homes, businesses, and essential services.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerian Startups Can Thrive Amidst Rising Costs

THE BEARING: How The ‘Almajiri System’ Produced The Best In Society

Why have the security agencies failed to stop this vandalism?

Join us in this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.