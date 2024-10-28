NIGERIA DAILY: Why More Car Owners Are Switching To Public Transport

More Podcasts
With each fuel price hike, maintaining a car has increasingly become a heavy financial burden.
The impact of the rise in the cost of petrol has been immediate and severe, leaving Nigerians asking, Is owning a car worth it anymore?
Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily, let’s take a closer look at how the high cost of fuel and the broader economic strain are forcing car owners to adapt.