NIGERIA DAILY: Why Local Policing Fails To Curb Insecurity In Northern Nigeria

    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole And Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Insecurity in northern Nigeria has led to the displacement of millions of people, who often end up in camps with little access to food, water, or healthcare.

With reports of attacks occurring almost daily, it has become a monster that appears to have developed resistance to conventional means of securing lives and property.

Can local vigilante groups, the community-driven defenders of neighbourhoods, therefore, be the answer?

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we critically examine the role played by vigilantes in the security sector, find out if they are the solution Nigeria desperately needs.

