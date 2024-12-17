NIGERIA DAILY: Why Katsina Has The Highest Rates Of Acute Malnutrition

More Podcasts
Malnutrition in northern Nigeria has skyrocketed to 51 percent, with Katsina State recording the highest rate, according to a recent MSF report.
Families are grappling with impossible choices—feeding their children or themselves, while chronic hunger leaves many too weak to work.
In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we uncover the human suffering behind the statistics and explore tips on how to save lives.