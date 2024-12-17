✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Health | Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Katsina Has The Highest Rates Of Acute Malnutrition

malnourished-children1
FILE PHOTO
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

Malnutrition in northern Nigeria has skyrocketed to 51 percent, with Katsina State recording the highest rate, according to a recent MSF report.

Families are grappling with impossible choices—feeding their children or themselves, while chronic hunger leaves many too weak to work.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we uncover the human suffering behind the statistics and explore tips on how to save lives.

