NIGERIA DAILY: Why Katsina Has The Highest Rates Of Acute Malnutrition

Download Here

Malnutrition in northern Nigeria has skyrocketed to 51 percent, with Katsina State recording the highest rate, according to a recent MSF report.

Families are grappling with impossible choices—feeding their children or themselves, while chronic hunger leaves many too weak to work.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Cases Of Male Infertility Are On The Rise

THE BEARING: Why Are Nigerians More Ethnocentric Than Patriotic?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we uncover the human suffering behind the statistics and explore tips on how to save lives.