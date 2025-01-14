✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Job Racketeering Will Destroy Nigeria

Job racketeering,Federal government jobs,Government agencies,Job seekers,FCC,Unemployed
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

More Podcasts

Download Here:

Job racketeering continues to plague Nigeria’s job market, forcing desperate job seekers to pay bribes or buy slots for positions, often with no guarantees. 

Recent cases involving agencies like the NNPC and Customs Service highlight the growing scale of this fraudulent practice, with individuals paying up to ₦2 million for jobs they never secure.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: How A Counter-Attack Against Zamfara Bandits Left Innocent Villagers Dead

THE BEARING: Why Some Parents Give Their Children “Meaningless” names.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we uncover the reasons behind the persistence of this problem.

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories