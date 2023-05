Download Here The use of fertilizers to groom crops in Nigeria, according to experts have come to stay regardless of its high cost in the…

Download Here

The use of fertilizers to groom crops in Nigeria, according to experts have come to stay regardless of its high cost in the market.

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Nigeria Will Keep Importing Palm Oil – Experts

NIGERIA DAILY: Will N5000 Palliative Cushion The Effect Of Subsidy?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we find out why the use of fertilizer has come to stay in modern day farming in Nigeria.