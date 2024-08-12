NIGERIA DAILY: Why #EndBadGovernance Protest Fell Below Expectation

Download Here: Just two weeks ago, a coalition of civil society groups, activists, social media influencers, and ordinary citizens launched a protest against what they…

Just two weeks ago, a coalition of civil society groups, activists, social media influencers, and ordinary citizens launched a protest against what they described as the #EndBadGovernment to address rising inflation, unemployment, and insecurity—a 10-day protest across the country. Their hope was to pressure the government into taking immediate and concrete actions to alleviate the suffering of millions of Nigerians.



The protest began with much fanfare and high spirits. Major cities across Nigeria saw thousands take to the streets, waving banners and chanting slogans. Social media was ablaze with hashtags, and there was a palpable sense of momentum.

But then, just a few days in, the protest began to lose steam.

What is the economic impact of the protest?

Why did this protest fail to grab the government’s attention and achieve its goals?

Join us on this episode of the Nigeria Daily to find out.