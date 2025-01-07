NIGERIA DAILY: Why Early School Resumption Matters

Download Here:

In many schools across Nigeria, the first week of resumption is marked by half-empty classrooms.



On Some students are ready with their books and uniforms, while others trickle in days—or even weeks—later.

Why do some parents allow late resumption? What impact does this have on students, and how can they change this mindset?

Join us today on Nigeria Daily as we explore the answers to these questions.