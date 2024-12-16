NIGERIA DAILY: Why Cases Of Male Infertility Are On The Rise

Download Here:

Infertility, often misunderstood and surrounded by stigma, is often blamed on women, yet cases of male infertility ate increasing in Nigeria.

Many men silently struggle with feelings of inadequacy and shame, avoiding open discussions about their challenges.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: How To Avoid One-Chance Operators This Festive Season

THE BEARING: Why Are Nigerians More Ethnocentric Than Patriotic?

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore the reasons behind this trend and ways of addressing it.