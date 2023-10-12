✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: What You Should Know NBC’s Plan To Control Social Media In Nigeria

Social media has become a powerful platform for Nigerians to express their opinions, share information, and mobilize for social change. However, it has…

Nigeria Broadcasting Code NBC
    By Lilian Ogazi And Daniel Oluwole

Social media has become a powerful platform for Nigerians to express their opinions, share information, and mobilize for social change. However, it has also been a source of concern for the government, which has accused some users of spreading fake news, hate speech, and inciting violence.

To address this issue, the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has announced its intention to regulate social media in the country. How will it do that?

In this episode of our Daily podcast, we explore NBC’s plan to control social media in Nigeria.

