NIGERIA DAILY: What You Should Know NBC’s Plan To Control Social Media In Nigeria

Social media has become a powerful platform for Nigerians to express their opinions, share information, and mobilize for social change. However, it has also been a source of concern for the government, which has accused some users of spreading fake news, hate speech, and inciting violence.
To address this issue, the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has announced its intention to regulate social media in the country. How will it do that?
In this episode of our Daily podcast, we explore NBC’s plan to control social media in Nigeria.