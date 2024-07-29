NIGERIA DAILY: What You Need To Know About Hepatitis Disease

Download Here: Every July 28th, the World Health Organization, WHO, celebrates World Hepatitis Day, to raise public awareness about the disease, which affects the liver…

Every July 28th, the World Health Organization, WHO, celebrates World Hepatitis Day, to raise public awareness about the disease, which affects the liver and causes liver cancer and cirrhosis.



Hepatitis is said to be among the leading causes of death among infectious diseases.

How can individuals effectively protect themselves from contracting this disease, given its devastating impact, causing the loss of thousands of lives worldwide?

Join us on today’s episode of Nigeria Daily as we delve into essential preventive measures and expert advice to prevent one from contracting it.