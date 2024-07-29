✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: What You Need To Know About Hepatitis Disease

Every July 28th, the World Health Organization, WHO, celebrates World Hepatitis Day, to raise public awareness about the disease, which affects the liver…

    By Ummu-salmah Ibrahim And Daniel Oluwole

    By Ummu-salmah Ibrahim And Daniel Oluwole

Download Here:
Every July 28th, the World Health Organization, WHO, celebrates World Hepatitis Day, to raise public awareness about the disease, which affects the liver and causes liver cancer and cirrhosis.

Hepatitis is said to be among the leading causes of death among infectious diseases.

How can individuals effectively protect themselves from contracting this disease, given its devastating impact, causing the loss of thousands of lives worldwide?

Join us on today’s episode of Nigeria Daily as we delve into essential preventive measures and expert advice to prevent one from contracting it.

