NIGERIA DAILY: What The Current Political Shakeups Mean For The 2027 Election

Nigeria’s political landscape is undergoing a major shift as top politicians, including Nasir El-Rufai, defect and form new alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.
With political heavyweights like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso holding meetings, speculations are ripe about further defections and realignments.
In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we analyze these developments with key political figures and experts to understand what lies ahead.
