Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: What Ought To Have Been Done With #EndBadGovernance “Protesters” 

some of the minors during their arraignment in court on friday
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

Debates are still raging in Nigeria following the arraignment in court of some young suspects arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

Their alleged offences ranged from participating in protests to the destruction of public property and even treason.

The detention of these young persons has resulted in public outcry, with questions being asked about the legality of the process.

Join us on today’s episode of Nigeria Daily as we unravel the legal, social, and human rights implications of the case.

