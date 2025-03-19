NIGERIA DAILY: What Nigeria’s Constitution Says About Declaring A State Of Emergency

Download Here:

Rivers State has been in political turmoil for nearly two years, with ongoing power struggles and allegations of misconduct.

In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency and suspended the governor and lawmakers for six months.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: How To Own A Home In Nigeria Despite Low Earnings

THE BEARING: The Origin And Purpose Of ‘Tashe’ In Hausaland

This episode of Nigeria Daily examines whether this move is constitutional and if it will restore stability or deepen the crisis.