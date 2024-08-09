✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: What Nigerians Need to Know Before Investing In Shares

Download Here Investing in shares is a concept that’s becoming increasingly popular in Nigeria, but how much do Nigerians really know about it? Shares, stocks,…

shares
Credit: FINSCHOOL
    By Daniel Oluwole And Lilian Ogazi

Investing in shares is a concept that’s becoming increasingly popular in Nigeria, but how much do Nigerians really know about it? Shares, stocks, equities—these terms are often thrown around.

But many Nigerians are still in the dark about what they truly mean and how to get involved.

In today’s episode of the Nigeria Daily, we’re going to unpack what shares are, how they work, and what you need to consider before investing.

