NIGERIA DAILY: What Do You Know About The Dates You Eat During Ramadan?

As Ramadan approaches, Muslims worldwide prepare for a month of fasting, often breaking their fast with dates (dabino).

Dates provide essential nutrients, including natural sugars, fiber, and energy, helping the body recover after long hours without food.

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore the different types of dates available in Nigeria, their health benefits, and why they are a popular choice during Ramadan.