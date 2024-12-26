✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: The Spirit of Giving in Nigeria’s Tough Economic Times

    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

Boxing Day, traditionally a time for giving and sharing, faces challenges in Nigeria as the skyrocketing cost of living raises questions about the ability to gift this year.

Despite economic hardships reshaping celebrations, the spirit of generosity remains alive for many Nigerians.

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore the significance of Boxing Day and its relevance in these tough times.

