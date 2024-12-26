NIGERIA DAILY: The Spirit of Giving in Nigeria’s Tough Economic Times

More Podcasts
Boxing Day, traditionally a time for giving and sharing, faces challenges in Nigeria as the skyrocketing cost of living raises questions about the ability to gift this year.
Despite economic hardships reshaping celebrations, the spirit of generosity remains alive for many Nigerians.
In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore the significance of Boxing Day and its relevance in these tough times.