NIGERIA DAILY: The Immeasurable Cost Of Fire Outbreaks In Nigeria

Harmattan is here again, and with it comes the unsettling rise in market fires.

In the past one month alone, Nigeria has recorded over 10 market fires, causing billions of Naira in losses and leaving thousands of small-scale traders devastated from the Balogun Market inferno in Lagos to the tragic blaze in Kano’s Singer Market.

But why is this happening? Why does Harmattan bring a surge in fire incidents?

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.