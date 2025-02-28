NIGERIA DAILY: The Health Benefits of Fasting During Ramadan You Should Know

Download Here:

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and devotion for millions of Muslims in Nigeria and around the world.

Beyond its religious significance, fasting also offers various health benefits that many may not be aware of.

NIGERIA DAILY: How Kaduna Electricity Shutdown Will Impact Millions

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: What Do You Know About The Dates You Eat During Ramadan?

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore the health, spiritual, and dietary aspects of fasting.