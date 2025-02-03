NIGERIA DAILY: The Dust Raised By Kano State’s ₦2.5b Mass Wedding

Download Here:

Kano State’s recent allocation of ₦2.5 billion for a mass wedding has ignited a heated debate among residents.

While some see it as a commendable effort to support marriage and reduce vices in society, others believe it diverts attention from pressing challenges like youth unemployment and hunger.

Concerns have also been raised about the financial stability of the new couples after the ceremony.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we critically examine the relevance of this initiative.