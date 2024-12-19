✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: The Danger That Lurks Behind The Extension Of The Budget’s Lifespan

    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole And Aisha Abubakar

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, Senate President Godswill Akpabio warned that the 2024 budget would remain active until June 2025.

This development has raised concerns about fiscal discipline and other economic implications.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we are digging into the matter to expose the potential impact on Nigerians.

