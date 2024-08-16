NIGERIA DAILY: Should Not Knowing Nigeria’s National Anthem Be a Crime?

Download Here: In a country as diverse as Nigeria, with over 250 ethnic groups and numerous languages, the national anthem is seen as a unifying…

In a country as diverse as Nigeria, with over 250 ethnic groups and numerous languages, the national anthem is seen as a unifying element. However, there’s a growing concern that many citizens are not familiar with the anthem, especially the new National Anthem.

But, do Nigerians actually know how to sing the new national anthem? And does not knowing the national anthem really warrant legal consequences?

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.