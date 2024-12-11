✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Reason Why Onions Faced A High Surge This Year

an onion market
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole And Aisha Abubakar

In every Nigerian kitchen, onions are a staple from stews to soups, they’re the unsung heroes of Nigerian meals. But recently, something alarming has caught the attention of households across the country: the price of onions has skyrocketed, leaving many Nigerians struggling to afford this essential ingredient.

Why has something so basic become so expensive? Is it the weather, the economy, or something deeper at play? And what does this mean for families, food vendors, and the agricultural sector at large?

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we’ll dive into the onion crisis gripping Nigeria.

