NIGERIA DAILY: Reason Why Onions Faced A High Surge This Year

In every Nigerian kitchen, onions are a staple from stews to soups, they’re the unsung heroes of Nigerian meals. But recently, something alarming has caught the attention of households across the country: the price of onions has skyrocketed, leaving many Nigerians struggling to afford this essential ingredient.

Why has something so basic become so expensive? Is it the weather, the economy, or something deeper at play? And what does this mean for families, food vendors, and the agricultural sector at large?

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we’ll dive into the onion crisis gripping Nigeria.