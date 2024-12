Download Here

Kaduna State’s Birnin Gwari, once a thriving farming and trading hub, has been devastated by banditry, forcing over 70% of residents to flee their homes or farmlands.

In a bold move, the state government and community leaders have signed a peace accord with the bandits to restore peace, sparking mixed reactions.

Today’s episode of Nigeria Daily explores whether this is a step toward lasting peace or a risky compromise.