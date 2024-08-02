✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reason The Nationwide Protests Changed Dimension

Following the protests that commenced yesterday, August 1st, 2024, tagged #Endbadgovernance, the streets of almost all 36 states of the Federation including FCT have been flooded with protests, the discontent is palpable.

protest 16
    By Daniel Oluwole

Download Here:

 

Following the protests that commenced yesterday, August 1st, 2024, tagged #Endbadgovernance, the streets of almost all 36 states of the Federation including FCT have been flooded with protests, the discontent is palpable.

But who holds the responsibility for unrest? Or is it the actions of the masses themselves?

Join us on this episode of the Nigeria Daily to find out.

