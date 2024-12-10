NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reason For Prevalence Of Gender-Based Violence In Nigeria

Download Here:

Gender-based violence is a pervasive human rights violation, and for the last 16 days, the world has campaigned to raise awareness and demand justice for victims.

In Nigeria, the crisis remains dire, with daily stories of abuse and silence affecting many people.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we will hear the voices behind the statistics, about legal protections for victims, and ways to end the menace.