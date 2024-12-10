✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reason For Prevalence Of Gender-Based Violence In Nigeria

marriage
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole And Aisha Abubakar

More Podcasts

Download Here:

Gender-based violence is a pervasive human rights violation, and for the last 16 days, the world has campaigned to raise awareness and demand justice for victims.

In Nigeria, the crisis remains dire, with daily stories of abuse and silence affecting many people.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: How Rising Costs Push Medical Treatment Out Of Reach For Nigerians

THE BEARING: Ghanaian Election, Will Religion Play A Role?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we will hear the voices behind the statistics, about legal protections for victims, and ways to end the menace.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories