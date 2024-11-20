NIGERIA DAILY: Parents Kick Against Proposed Reform Of Almaljiri Education In Borno

Download Here:

In Borno State, parents who send their children in search of Qur’anic education, otherwise known as almajiri system of education, have kicked vehemently against a proposal to set an age below which no boy should leave home.

According to the proposal, no child under 12 years old should be sent to ‘tsangaya’ schools outside their home town.

Why are parents opposed to the proposed age limit? What are the challenges and solutions to implementing these reforms?

Stay with us on this episode of Nigeria Daily as we try to get to the bottom of the matter.