✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Only A Few Nigerians May Travel FOr The 2025 Hajj 

forex crisis pushes hajj fare to n4.9m
Hajj
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

More Podcasts

Download Here

It’s now two weeks until the deadline for intending pilgrims to pay this year’s Hajj fare, but reports from some parts of Nigeria indicate that only a few can afford to.

At more than N8 million, it appears that the fare for the sacred journey has reached an unprecedented high, rendering it unaffordable to countless aspiring pilgrims.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: How “Failure To Learn” Cost Scores Of Lives And Millions Of Naira Again

THE BEARING: Why Women Still Wear Facemasks Long After COVID-19

But is the economic situation in the country to blame, or are there other factors at play?

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories