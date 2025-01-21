NIGERIA DAILY: Only A Few Nigerians May Travel FOr The 2025 Hajj 

Download Here

It’s now two weeks until the deadline for intending pilgrims to pay this year’s Hajj fare, but reports from some parts of Nigeria indicate that only a few can afford to.

At more than N8 million, it appears that the fare for the sacred journey has reached an unprecedented high, rendering it unaffordable to countless aspiring pilgrims.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: How “Failure To Learn” Cost Scores Of Lives And Millions Of Naira Again

THE BEARING: Why Women Still Wear Facemasks Long After COVID-19

But is the economic situation in the country to blame, or are there other factors at play?

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.