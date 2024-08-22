NIGERIA DAILY: Nigeria’s Vanishing Middle Class and Its Unseen Impact

Download Here: Nigeria’s class structure is a dynamic and intricate system that significantly influences both the nation’s society and its economy. However, with the current…

Nigeria’s class structure is a dynamic and intricate system that significantly influences both the nation’s society and its economy.

However, with the current economic challenges and the gradual erosion of the middle class, what are the implications for Nigeria’s future?

In this episode of our Daily podcast, we delve into the critical role that societal classes play in shaping the Nigerian economy, and what the diminishing middle class could mean for the country’s social and economic landscape.

Join us as we explore these pressing issues and their potential impact on the nation’s stability and growth.