NIGERIA DAILY: Nigerian Families Struggle As Multichoice Intends To Hike Subscription Fees Again

Multichoice has announced a 21 percent subscription fee increase effective March 1, 2025, adding pressure on already struggling Nigerian households.

With inflation rising and incomes shrinking, many subscribers are questioning the necessity of another increase and exploring alternatives.

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we examine the possible impact on Nigerians.