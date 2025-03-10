NIGERIA DAILY: Must Muslims Fast Under The Scorching Sun?

Download Here:

Ramadan is a time of deep spiritual devotion, reflection, and sacrifice for Muslims.

At times when the heat is intense, street hawkers, construction workers, vulcanizers, and artisans without shops fast for hours nonetheless.

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we hear firsthand how they cope and explore spiritual and medical insights to help them stay strong.