NIGERIA DAILY: Low-Budget Farming Strategies To Weather Economic Challenges

In the face of rising living costs and economic challenges, many Nigerians are seeking alternative ways to supplement their incomes and ensure food security.
Farming, even on a small scale, offers a viable solution.
But how can one embark on agricultural ventures with limited resources?
Join us in this episode of Nigeria Daily as we explore practical strategies for low-budget farming.
