NIGERIA DAILY: Low-Budget Farming Strategies To Weather Economic Challenges

Download Here:

In the face of rising living costs and economic challenges, many Nigerians are seeking alternative ways to supplement their incomes and ensure food security.

Farming, even on a small scale, offers a viable solution.

But how can one embark on agricultural ventures with limited resources?

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: The Dust Raised By Kano State’s ₦2.5b Mass Wedding

THE BEARING: Why People, Including Some Mothers, Prefer Male Children.

Join us in this episode of Nigeria Daily as we explore practical strategies for low-budget farming.