OPAY: Scholarship
NIGERIA DAILY: Legitimate Opportunities For Talented Nigerian Youths

Need for value addition while job hunting!
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

The indiscriminate arrest of young people seen with sophisticated gadgets on suspicion of being “Yahoo Boys”  is becoming rampant in some northern Nigerian cities.

The trend may have been informed by the fact that some other youths were found guilty as charged.

However, unemployment among Nigeria’s youth, now over 33 percent, may have been one of the factors driving many into cybercrime.

NIGERIA DAILY: The Danger That Lurks Behind The Extension Of The Budget's Lifespan

THE BEARING: Why Are Nigerians More Ethnocentric Than Patriotic?

This episode of Nigeria Daily examines how talented youths can redirect their skills toward legitimate endeavours.

