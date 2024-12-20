NIGERIA DAILY: Legitimate Opportunities For Talented Nigerian Youths

Download Here:

The indiscriminate arrest of young people seen with sophisticated gadgets on suspicion of being “Yahoo Boys” is becoming rampant in some northern Nigerian cities.

The trend may have been informed by the fact that some other youths were found guilty as charged.

However, unemployment among Nigeria’s youth, now over 33 percent, may have been one of the factors driving many into cybercrime.

This episode of Nigeria Daily examines how talented youths can redirect their skills toward legitimate endeavours.