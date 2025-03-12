✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Night Guard
NIGERIA DAILY: Legitimate Opportunities For Talented Nigerian Youths

businessman connecting tech devices to each other 3d rendering
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

The indiscriminate arrest of young people seen with sophisticated gadgets on suspicion of being “Yahoo Boys” is becoming rampant in some northern Nigerian cities.

The trend may have been informed by the fact that some other youths were found guilty as charged.

However, unemployment among Nigeria’s youth, now over 33 percent, may have been one of the factors driving many into cybercrime.

This episode of Nigeria Daily examines how talented youths can redirect their skills toward legitimate endeavours.

