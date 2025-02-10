NIGERIA DAILY: Is There Still A Middle Class In Nigeria?

Download Here:

In modern societies, the middle class has historically been the backbone of the economy, bridging the gap between the wealthy elite and the poor.

However, with rising inflation and dwindling business opportunities, those considered to be in this social stratum are being forced to change their ways to survive.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we will try to find out whether the middle class still exists and what its disappearance means for society.