NIGERIA DAILY: Are Regional Development Commissions Change Agents Or Political Tools?

Regional development commissions in Nigeria aim to address the specific needs of different regions and bring government services closer to the people.
With the Federal Government proposing new commissions, questions arise about whether they will drive real development or serve political interests.
In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore their objectives, potential impact, and how they can effectively serve ordinary Nigerians.
