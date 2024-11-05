NIGERIA DAILY: Is Prayer Enough As A Solution To Nigeria’s Economic Problem?

Download Here:

Nigeria has always been a deeply spiritual country, with citizens often turning to faith during difficult times.

This time, however, we see a major push from the government, with plans to organize a prayer session to bridge Nigeria’s divides through a collective call for peace and prosperity.

But this raises a major question: Is prayer the way out of our economic crisis, or do we need tangible reforms and action?

Join us on this episode of the Nigeria Daily to find out.