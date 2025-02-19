NIGERIA DAILY: Is Kano’s Shadow Government A Fight For Accountability Or Political Drama?

Download Here:

In Kano State, the APC opposition has announced plans to form a shadow government, claiming it will hold the ruling NNPP accountable for its policies.

While some view this as a step toward better governance, others see it as a political strategy to undermine the current administration.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore the motives behind the shadow government, its legal standing, and its potential impact on Kano State’s political landscape.