NIGERIA DAILY: Is Kano’s Shadow Government A Fight For Accountability Or Political Drama?

In Kano State, the APC opposition has announced plans to form a shadow government, claiming it will hold the ruling NNPP accountable for its policies.
While some view this as a step toward better governance, others see it as a political strategy to undermine the current administration.
THE BEARING: Why Is The Tradition Of Facial Mark Declining In Northern Nigeria?
NIGERIA DAILY: Are Regional Development Commissions Change Agents Or Political Tools?
In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore the motives behind the shadow government, its legal standing, and its potential impact on Kano State’s political landscape.
