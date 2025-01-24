✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Is Agriculture The Answer To Economic Hardship?

Agriculture,Is food available or affordable),Nigerian youths,Intending farmers,Livestock farming,Mechanize farming
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

Is food truly available and affordable in Nigeria? 

At the Daily Trust Annual Dialogue, experts debated food security and Nigeria’s agricultural future.

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily as we dig deeper to uncover why Nigeria lags behind and what it will take to turn farming into the nation’s game-changer.

