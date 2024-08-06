NIGERIA DAILY: I Went From Making N5000 Daily To Nothing- Trader

Download Here: Nigeria is currently facing its worst economic crisis in a generation, exacerbated by the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests. The protests disrupted business activities, affecting…

Download Here:

Nigeria is currently facing its worst economic crisis in a generation, exacerbated by the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

The protests disrupted business activities, affecting both small and large enterprises.

Small enterprises, especially those reliant on daily operations, experienced challenges in maintaining regular business hours.

THE BEARING: How Rising Costs Shape Student Meal Choices

NIGERIA DAILY: Are Nigerians Satisfied With Tinubu’s Speech?

Join us on this episode of the daily podcast as small business owners count their losses.