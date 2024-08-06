✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: I Went From Making N5000 Daily To Nothing- Trader

Download Here: Nigeria is currently facing its worst economic crisis in a generation, exacerbated by the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests. The protests disrupted business activities, affecting both small and large enterprises.

    By Lilian Ogazi And Daniel Oluwole

Download Here:

Nigeria is currently facing its worst economic crisis in a generation, exacerbated by the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

The protests disrupted business activities, affecting both small and large enterprises.
Small enterprises, especially those reliant on daily operations, experienced challenges in maintaining regular business hours.

Join us on this episode of the daily podcast as small business owners count their losses.

