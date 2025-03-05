NIGERIA DAILY: How Will School Closure Before End Of Term Affect Pupils?

More Podcasts
In Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, and Bauchi states, the decision of governments to close schools ahead of the holy month of Ramadan has generated a lot of debate.
With an education system already struggling, many are asking questions about how the decision will affect children’s academic progress.
NIGERIA DAILY: What Is Happening To ‘Ramadan Baskets’ This Year?
THE BEARING: Why Women Are Mostly The Target Of Ritualists In Nigeria
In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we will dissect the issue to find out what implication, if any, the decision will have on all stakeholders.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.