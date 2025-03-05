NIGERIA DAILY: How Will School Closure Before End Of Term Affect Pupils?

Download Here:

In Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, and Bauchi states, the decision of governments to close schools ahead of the holy month of Ramadan has generated a lot of debate.

With an education system already struggling, many are asking questions about how the decision will affect children’s academic progress.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: What Is Happening To ‘Ramadan Baskets’ This Year?

THE BEARING: Why Women Are Mostly The Target Of Ritualists In Nigeria

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we will dissect the issue to find out what implication, if any, the decision will have on all stakeholders.