✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: How Will School Closure Before End Of Term Affect Pupils?

Closure of schools in North,Ramadan Mubarak,Education sector,NIGERIA,Northern Nigeria,Kano,Katsina,Kebbi,Bauchi,Fasting
A teacher addressing primary school pupils during morning devotion at L.E.A primary school in Jabi Abuja recently
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

More Podcasts

Download Here:

In Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, and Bauchi states, the decision of governments to close schools ahead of the holy month of Ramadan has generated a lot of debate.

With an education system already struggling, many are asking questions about how the decision will affect children’s academic progress.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: What Is Happening To ‘Ramadan Baskets’ This Year?

THE BEARING: Why Women Are Mostly The Target Of Ritualists In Nigeria

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we will dissect the issue to find out what implication, if any, the decision will have on all stakeholders.

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories