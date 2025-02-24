NIGERIA DAILY: How To Protect Yourself Against Mpox

Download Here:

Mpox has resurfaced in Nigeria, with Plateau State recording 11 confirmed cases and one death in 2024.

The affected areas, including Jos North and Bokkos, are under increased surveillance as concerns grow.

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we enlighten Nigerians on how to protect themselves.