NIGERIA DAILY: How To Identify Fake FG Loans/Grants

In recent times, many Nigerians have fallen victim to fraudulent schemes that promise access to government funds, grants, and loans. These scams exploit…

FG LOAN/GRANTS
CREDIT: SCHOLARSHIP REGION
    By Lilian Ogazi, Daniel Oluwole And Aisha Abubakar



In recent times, many Nigerians have fallen victim to fraudulent schemes that promise access to government funds, grants, and loans.

These scams exploit people’s desperation for financial assistance, especially during challenging economic conditions.

In this episode of our Daily podcast, we explore ways Nigerians can identify fake links and how they can get access to genuine links for government grants and loans.

