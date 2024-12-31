NIGERIA DAILY: How The Local Government Politics Of 2024 Will Affect Governance

Download Here:

The year 2024 brought into sharp focus Nigerian politics at the grassroots level, with some states accused of rushing to conduct local government – highlighting the hope for good governance and the challenges of irregularities and fierce competition.



While elected chairpersons celebrated victories with promises of development, defeated candidates raised concerns over unfair practices.

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we look back on these issues and their implications for grassroots governance.