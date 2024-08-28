NIGERIA DAILY: How Setting The Bar For Waec At 18 Will Impact Lives

Download Here: Education is the backbone of any nation’s progress, and in Nigeria, the age at which students complete their secondary education significantly influences their…

Download Here:

Education is the backbone of any nation’s progress, and in Nigeria, the age at which students complete their secondary education significantly influences their future prospects. Recently, the federal government’s decision to set 18 years as the maximum age for registering for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and for entry into tertiary institutions has stirred up a whirlwind of reactions across the country.

NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reasons Nigerians Attack Security Agents

THE BEARING: Dating; Old School Vs New Rules

This policy, aimed at standardizing the education system, has become a hot topic of discussion among parents, educators, and the general public. Many are questioning whether this age cap will truly benefit Nigerian students or if it will impose unnecessary pressure on young learners.

In today’s episode of our Daily podcast, we dive deep into this contentious issue. We’ll be exploring both sides of the debate, shedding light on the potential benefits and drawbacks of this policy through the eyes of those directly affected.