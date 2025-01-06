✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Salary Earners Can Navigate The Post-Holiday Financial Storm

Salary earners,January,Hardship,Detty december,Financial crunch,Civil servant,Teachers,Office
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

January, often dubbed the “longest month,” is particularly challenging for Nigerian salary earners, many of whom were paid early in December before the festive season. 

With high inflation and financial demands, some lack the resources to resume work, prepare children for school, or manage basic living costs.

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at these financial challenges and discuss solutions to help Nigerians cope.

