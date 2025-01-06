NIGERIA DAILY: How Salary Earners Can Navigate The Post-Holiday Financial Storm

Download Here:

January, often dubbed the “longest month,” is particularly challenging for Nigerian salary earners, many of whom were paid early in December before the festive season.

With high inflation and financial demands, some lack the resources to resume work, prepare children for school, or manage basic living costs.

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at these financial challenges and discuss solutions to help Nigerians cope.