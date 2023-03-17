✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Reintroduction Of Old Naira Notes Shoot Prices High

Download Here Despite the reintroduction of old naira notes as legal tender, some Nigerians are lamenting scarcity of the old notes, and also hike in…

    By Mardia Umar

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, Listen to Daily trust reporters in different states find out how the reintoduction of the old naira notes is affecting business and price of commodities.

 

